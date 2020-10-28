New Delhi: The Central Information Commission, a Right to Information (RTI) statutory body, on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to the central government asking why they have no information about the creator of the Aarogya Setu app. Also Read - India Has Lowest COVID-19 Cases, Deaths Per Million in The World: Report

According to the RTI body, both the National Informatics Centre and the IT ministry has denied knowledge regarding the creator of the essential app.

"Denial of information by authorities cannot be accepted," the CIC told the government.

The COVID-19 contact tracing app that was pushed as mandatory for travelling during the pandemic has already been under scrutiny over privacy concerns for allegedly leaking user information.