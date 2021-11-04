New Delhi: With Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin finally getting its much-awaited Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava said that the approval has now opened up the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine for use across the world.Also Read - Glad to See COVAXIN Getting WHO Approval For Emergency Use Listing, Says Ghebreyesus

The ICMR DG said, “It is a great day for India. It is a classic example of how private-public partnership has been a success in this field. The hard work of scientists and healthcare workers has led to this approval today. This makes India very proud. We should keep up this momentum.” Also Read - Covaxin, Bharat Biotech's Made-in-India Covid Vaccine, Gets Emergency Use Approval by WHO

Asked about the significance of getting EUL from the WHO, the ICMR DG said, “It means the whole world is open for us for sending this vaccine. And, in India, we have already administered a large number of doses, therefore we will be able to send this vaccine to the rest of the world.”

The WHO on Wednesday granted approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

Earlier, the UN health body panel had sought additional clarifications from the manufacturer of Covaxin, in order to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine.

The approval was done on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), an independent advisory panel that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Serum Institute’s Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

(With inputs from ANI)