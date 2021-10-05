New Delhi: The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said that WHO and an independent group of experts will meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment of Covaxin vaccine. The organisation stated that the final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin will also be decided. Developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the National Institute of Virology and ICMR, Covaxin displayed an efficacy of nearly 78 per cent in clinical trials.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Punjab CM Channi Discusses Matter With Amit Shah, TMC Leaders Meet Families of Victims | Key Points

To recall, the vaccine was earlier approved by the Indian government for emergency use but it still awaits a nod from WHO for emergency use approval. Also Read - 'Third Wave of Corona Can Occur Two Weeks Earlier if...', ICMR Warns States/UTs Ahead of Festivals

Bharat Biotech has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional info at organisation’s request on September 27. According to the reports, WHO experts are currently reviewing the information and if it addresses all questions raised, WHO assessment will be finalized next week. Also Read - Covid Lockdown Update: Uttarakhand Govt Extends Restrictions Till October 19 | Check Details Here

“The Emergency Use Listing process – done by WHO and the Technical Advisory Group of independent experts – is centred on determining if a manufactured product (eg a vaccine) is quality-assured, safe and effective,” the World Health Organization said.