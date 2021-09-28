New Delhi: The World Health Organisation has further delayed the clearance for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin and has asked for more data from Bharat Biotech, said sources. The EUA for the vaccine will be delayed by a few more days, ANI reported. This delay will affect Indians especially students and who have international travel plans. The EUA is important because without it Covaxin will not be accepted by most countries.Also Read - Covaxin Faces Further Delay For WHO Clearance Over Technical Queries to Bharat Biotech: Report

The Strategic Advisory Group of Expert on Immunization (SAGE) will be meeting on October 5 on EUA to Covaxin. Earlier in an exclusive interview to ANI, Dr Pravin Bharati Pawar, Minister of State for Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “There is the procedure of submitting the documents for approval. WHO’s emergency use authorisation is expected soon.” Also Read - Delta Globally Dominant Covid Strain, Now Spread To 185 Countries: WHO

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog also indicated in a press briefing that the WHO EUA is expected in the last week of September.

According to Bharat Biotech Phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin demonstrated an efficacy rate of 77.8 per cent. Also Read - COVID-19: R Value Drops Below 1 in September; These States Still Rank Higher | Details Here

All the relevant trial data has been submitted to WHO, and all clarifications by the UN health agency have been responded to Bharat Biotech.

“We have responded to any clarifications sought by WHO and are awaiting further feedback. As a responsible manufacturer with several prequalified vaccines, we do not find it appropriate to speculate or comment on the approval process and its timelines,” the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement.

So far, the UN Public Health Agency has approved Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China’s Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use.

(With ANI inputs)