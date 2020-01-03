New Delhi: As portfolios for Maharashtra ministers are yet to be announced, speculations are on that in the alliance of the Congress, NCP and Sena, NCP is emerging as the winner with more important posts.

Slamming Sena for stitching an alliance with the Congress and the NCP, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that Sena has now been coloured in Congress colours. “Shiv Sena compromised with its ideology for the chief minister post. Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have come together solely for power, Shiv Sena only pretends to be bhagwa, but in reality, it is now coloured in Congress’s colours,” Gadkari said.

Reports suggest NCP is expected to get the home, finance, irrigation and housing ministries. Ajit Pawar has already become the deputy CM.

The Congress, which has got 12 berths in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, wants two additional departments relating to rural areas.

About a dozen Sena legislators are said to be upset over not getting a place in the cabinet. On the other hand, the 12 Congress ministers visited Delhi after the swearing-in on Monday. Congress leaders, sources said, feel that the party has not got agriculture, co-operation, housing and rural development ministries which are concerned with rural parts of the state. Rural development, co-operation and housing are with the NCP and agriculture with the Shiv Sena, and the Congress is keen on getting at least two of these four departments. The Congress has been allocated revenue, PWD and energy, among other ministries. The NCP has 12 cabinet ministers and four Ministers of State, the Shiv Sena has 10 cabinet ministers and four MoS while Congress has 10 cabinet ministers and two MoS. The NCP has bagged important portfolios of Home and Finance.