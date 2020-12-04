New Delhi: Gitanjali Rao, 15, has been named as TIME’s Kid of the Year for 2020. The Indian-American teen, who lives in Lone Tree, Colorad, has been selected from a field of more than 5,000 nominees for her “astonishing work using technology to tackle issues ranging from contaminated drinking water to opioid addiction and cyberbullying”. Also Read - 15-year-old Indian-American Gitanjali Rao Named TIME's First-ever Kid of The Year

Gitanjali Rao is currently working on what she calls “an easy way to help detect bio-contaminants in waterethings like parasites”. Also Read - Karwa Chauth 2020: When is Karwa Chauth? Know the Date, Auspicious Time, and Sargi

Also Read - Time Magazine Sold to Salesforce Co-founder Marc Benioff