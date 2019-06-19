New Delhi: A BJP MP has approached the L-G of Delhi over what he claims is an encroachment on government land. Parvesh Verma said, “Temples and gurudwaras are being built on DDA allotted lands. Who gives permission for mosques and cemeteries to be built on government land? Cemeteries are being built in Vipin Garden in Uttam Nagar. Who is giving them protection?”

He said taken his grievance to Delhi L-G. “I have told the L-G to form a committee, this should be investigated and people should get to know the truth that more than 90% of the mosques are built on government land and 100% temples and gurudwaras are built on DDA allotted land. Why this discrimination?”

Earlier, there was a row over Friday prayers in neighbouring Noida. The UP government issued a diktat that Friday prayers cannot be held in public parks. While the Congress was up in arms against the order, UP BJP spokesperson Dr Chandramohan said that the issue should not be politicised. “The local administration has taken this decision after complaints from locals. This is being done to avoid law and order issues. Since we have come to power, no incident of riots has happened. We have worked for the development of people belonging to every section of society,” he had said.

Noida DM BN Singh said that the namaz order was taken out of context. “Some people had filed an application to offer namaz in a park. The application was signed by hundreds of people. It was the court’s order that permission would be taken to perform any religious activity (in public places).”