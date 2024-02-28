Home

Meet Acharya Lokesh Muni, Who Is Being Honoured As ‘Global Jain Peace Ambassador’ By EAM S Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will be bestowing Acharya Lokesh Muni with the honour of 'Global Jain Peace Ambassador'. Know all about him...

Acharya Lokesh Muni

New Delhi: With multiple conflicts among the naions across the world, that have or are on the verge of turning into a war, one thing that the world requires, is peace. In such times, people who propagate and encourage peace, hold a lot of importance and it is also important to recognise such people. In this regard, the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar will be conferring Acharya Lokesh Muni with the ‘Global Jain Peace Ambassador’ honour. This will be done in an event in Karnataka today, which is being organised by the Jain Pilgrim Cenre, Navagraha Tirtha Kshetra in Hubli Varur, Karnataka. Apart from knowing about the event, know who is Acharya Lokesh Muni and why is he being honoured…

As mentioned earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will honour Acharya Lokesh Muni, the founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and the World Peace Center, as the ‘Global Jain Peace Ambassador’ during an event in Karnataka on Wednesday. The function will be organised by the Jain pilgrim centre, Navagraha Tirtha Kshetra, in Hubli Varur, Karnataka, today.

Why Is Acharya Lokesh Muni Being Conferred With This Honour?

The honour will be conferred in recognition of Acharya Lokeshji’s contribution to promoting peace and harmony globally as well as his efforts in enhancing the pride of India and Jainism on the international platform. The ceremony will be held in the presence of Digambar Jain, and Acharya Gunadharnandiji, founder of AGM Group of Institutions. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar will also grace the event.

Who Is Acharya Lokesh Muni?

Founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, Acharya Dr Lokesh Muni is a writer, poet, thinker and social reformer who has been making efforts in national character building and establishing non-violence, mutual cooperation and peace, for the last 32 years. To highlight the importance of eradicating social evils, Acharya Lokesh Muni has travelled 20,000 KMS across India. The organisation set up for this very cause, is Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati.

Acharya Dr Lokesh Muni was born in Pachpadra City on April 17, 1961 and he studied Jain, Buddhist, Vedic and other Indian and foreign philosophies after completing his formal education. Well-read in Sanskrit, Hindi, Prakrit, English and Gujarati among other languages, Acharya Lokesh Muni has also written many books.

Acharya Lokesh Muni has been bestowed with ‘Ethical Honour’ of Gulzarilal Nanda Foundation by then-President Smt Pratibha Patil in 2006, he was honoured with the National Communal Harmony Award by the Govt of India in 2010, the Ambassador of Peace Award by the United Nations in 2014 and with the ‘Keys of Milpitas City’ by the Mayor of Milpitas California Hoze Astawish.

(Inputs from ANI)

