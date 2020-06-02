New Delhi: Soon after the BJP appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as the new chief of Delhi unit of the party, he expressed thankfulness to the party leadership. Also Read - Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari Replaced as Delhi BJP Chief, Adesh Kumar Gupta Takes Charge

"I'm thankful to Modi ji, Nadda ji and other senior leaders of the party for appointing a humble party worker like me to the post of state party president. It will be challenging to expand and consolidate the party base in view of COVID-19," Gupta said in a statement.

Gupta, who will take charge as the Delhi BJP chief with immediate effect, is a former mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Prior to this responsibility, Gupta was elected as mayor in 2018 by the saffron party. At present, Gupta is the member of the standing committee of the North Corporation from West Patel Nagar ward. Gupta has been a crucial part of BJP Yuva Morcha. Gupta is also considered close to the RSS.

Experts close to the matter believe that the selection of Gupta was made keeping the forthcoming corporation election in mind. Niotably, the saffron party rules all the three corporations of Delhi –East, West and North. The next MCD elections will be held in 2022.

After taking the responsibility, the biggest challenge for Gupta would be to keep different factions of senior leaders in the party like Manoj Tiwari, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, and other MPs united.