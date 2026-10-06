Who is Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, appointed as new Chief of Indian Air Force

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new Chief of Indian Air Force on Tuesday.

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Ace fighter Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Air Force. His appointment will be effective from October 31 till December 31.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the President for appointment of Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, PVSM, AVSM, VM, VSM as the next Chief of the Air Staff in the substantive rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of 31st October, 2026, with a tenure upto 31st December, 2028,” the notification read.

This is a developing story.