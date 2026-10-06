Who is Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, appointed as new Chief of Indian Air Force

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new Chief of Indian Air Force on Tuesday.

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: October 6, 2026, 6:44 PM IST
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Ace fighter Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has been appointed as the new Chief of the Indian Air Force. His appointment will be effective from October 31 till December 31.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the President for appointment of Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, PVSM, AVSM, VM, VSM as the next Chief of the Air Staff in the substantive rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of 31st October, 2026, with a tenure upto 31st December, 2028,” the notification read.

Read more: Tarang Shakti: IAF To Host Largest-Ever Multilateral Exercise With 30 Countries, Involving 150 Aircraft

This is a developing story.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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