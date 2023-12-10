Meet Akash Anand: Mayawati’s Nephew And Designated Successor To Lead BSP

BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday named her nephew, Akash Anand, as her successor to lead the BSP. Here are some facts about designated successor who will lead BSP.

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday named her nephew Akash Anand as her successor in the unit, except for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Mayawati will continue to monitor Uttarakhand and UP. Notably, the major announcement was made during the party meeting, which was held in Lucknow today. Akash Anand has been in charge of the BSP’s affairs in Rajasthan since last year. The 28-year-old has frequently been observed within party circles and officially holds the position of the BSP’s national coordinator.

If we look at Anand’s official X (formerly Twitter) account profile section, he describes himself as ‘A young supporter of Baba Saheb’s vision’.

In August, Akash’s presence at the party’s state-level review meeting, which was held in Lucknow, was also noticed and seen as another example of his growing stature in the BSP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Presided over by Mayawati, the meeting was held to review the party’s readiness for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In the same month, Akash Anand took charge of leading the party’s 14-day ‘Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay Sankalp Yatra.’

Akash Anand’s Entry Into Politics

In January 2019, the BSP supremo announced Anand’s entry into the party. The decision raised nepotism charges, to which Mayawati told the media that Anand had decided “not to take the post of the party’s vice president.

“Recently I appointed Anand as Vice President but due to nepotism, he himself decided not to take the post. Unfortunately, after Akash was seen on my birthday, some channels dragged him and presented him as the future face of the party,” Mayawati had told the media.

Mayawati’s Brother Appointed As BSP’s Vice-President

It is worth noting that in June this year, Anand Kumar, brother of the BSP chief, was appointed as the vice president of the party. Akash Anand took on the position of national coordinator.

The party additionally appointed Danish Ali, who faced suspension on Saturday over alleged involvement in anti-party activities, as the leader of the BSP in the Lok Sabha.

In 2019, during a 48-hour campaign ban imposed on Mayawati by the Election Commission, Akash Anand delivered his inaugural political rally, urging people to support the Samajwadi Party-BSP-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance.

In 2019, during a 48-hour campaign ban imposed on Mayawati by the Election Commission, Akash Anand delivered his inaugural political rally, urging people to support the Samajwadi Party-BSP-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance.