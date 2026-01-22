Meet Akriti Chopra, wife of Eternal CEO Albinder Dhindsa and co-founder of Zomato, she did her graduation from Lady Shri Ram college, her net worth is…

Home

Akriti Chopra’s journey from a Delhi-based chartered accountant to Zomato co-founder highlights her silent yet powerful role in shaping India’s food tech giant.

Albinder Dhindsa, who is all set to become the Group CEO of Eternal Ltd. parent of Zomato and Blinkit as of February 1, 2026 has grabbed attention by all means. As obvious, people are curious not just about Dhindsa and his career graph but also about his better half.

Akriti Chopra, wife of Albinder Dhindsa is his better half, who is also a co-founder, Chartered Accountant and was among the earliest leaders at Zomato.

The Leaderboard Changes

Indian food delivery and restaurant discovery startup Zomato recently announced that Deepinder Goyal will resign as group CEO and move into a strategic advisory role as of February 1, 2026. He will continue to remain on the Board of Directors of the company. The new appointment is being seen as Goyal moving into a role that allows him to focus on “setting the vision and strategy” for the business. Effective immediately, Albinder Dhindsa will now lead the day-to-day operations of the group and be responsible for growth and execution.

Deepinder Goyal founded Zomato in 2008 with Pankaj Chaddah. While Goyal will always be remembered for his contribution to the brand, many see Dhindsa’s appointment as well-deserved and one that comes with experience and a track record of consistent execution.

Introducing Akriti Chopra

Akriti Chopra was born and brought up in Delhi. She attended Delhi Public School, RK Puram. She then went on to study Bachelor of Commerce from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi which is one of the well-known colleges in Delhi. After completing her graduation, Akriti became a Chartered Accountant by profession and initially worked at PwC as part of her trainee-ship. She later worked in the tax and regulatory practice of the firm.

In 2011, Akriti joined Zomato which was starting as a food discovery startup back then. She joined the early team at Zomato as a senior manager. Her role in the company included looking after finance and operations.

Akriti Chopra Zomato Journey

Akriti Chopra has been with Zomato for over 13 years now. During her tenure at Zomato, Chopra has been the Chief Financial Officer and Chief People Officer at Zomato. She joined the board as a co-founder of Zomato in 2021.

While many know her as Zomato’s Chief Financial Officer who handled finances at the company, Akriti also worked in multiple domains at Zomato. As CPO, Akriti was responsible for Zomato’s culture, global talent and HR systems.

When Zomato was conferred as a ‘unicorn’ by many investors, Chopra had played a major role in building the finance and operations teams as we know them. She helped build out internal controls, risk and compliance systems at Zomato.

Akriti Chopra left Zomato

In September 2024, Akriti left Zomato after 13 years of her employment at the company. She announced her decision to leave the company on a LinkedIn post. Akriti mentioned in her post that she was looking forward to embarking on a new journey and exploring opportunities away from Zomato.

It was also reported that Akriti left Zomato following a conflict of interest that may arise due to her marriage with Albinder Dhindsa. Zomato clarified that Akriti had never been part of any meetings or decisions related to Blinkit’s acquisition by Zomato.

