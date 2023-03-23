Home

Who Is Amritpal Singh’s Wife Kirandeep Kaur, Under Police Radar Over Securing Foreign Funds For Waris Punjab De

Amritpal Singh got married to Kirandeep Kaur in February at a modest gathering. Kirandeep Kaur is an NRI from the UK. Kirandeep's family roots are said to be in Jalandhar.

New Delhi: Radical Sikh leader and Pro-Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is currently on the run as massive manhunt to trace the Waris Punjab De chief entered day five on Wednesday. The radical preacher was almost nabbed by the cops on Mach 18 but he managed to flee at the last moment. He abandoned his SUV car, rode a bike and fled away. He also reportedly took a stop at some gurudwara in Jalandhar, changed his cloths, turban and escaped police net, with support of his trusted associates.

Police said he was initially in his Mercedes vehicle but later switched to a Brezza SUV. In a photo that appeared on social media, he was seen riding pillion on a bike wearing a pink turban and black goggles, suggesting that he tried to change his appearance to get away from the eyes of police.

Yesterday a team of police also reached his residence to enquire about whereabouts and increased the purview of probe to his wife Kirandeep Kaur.

The police team, including a female police officer, questioned Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur, father Tarsem Singh and mother for nearly an hour. Kirandeep Kaur was questioned at Jallupur Kheda village in connection with alleged foreign funding for the activities of Amritpal Singh. Reportedly, there would be detailed research on her, looking into her call logs and her connections to overseas terrorist organisations (if any).

Who is Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur?

Amritpal Singh got married to Kirandeep Kaur in February at a modest gathering. Kirandeep Kaur is an NRI from the UK. Kirandeep’s family roots are said to be in Jalandhar. After her marriage to Amritpal in February, Kirandeep Kaur moved to Punjab and now resides in Amritpal’s ancestral village, Jallupur Kheda. Kirandeep and Amritpal’s wedding took place months after he took over as the head of Waris Punjab De, the outfit formed by actor-activist Deep Sidhu. Reports said Kirandeep’s name has come up in securing foreign funds for Waris Punjab De.

The stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amritpal Singh, the Punjab government has told the high court. Police said a lookout circular and a non-bailable warrant have also been issued against him.

Police earlier released 7 photos of Amritpal Singh in different looks and said he might have changed his appearance to deceive the police.

Meanwhile, a fresh image of the fugitive surfaced online and showed him on a motorized cart with his bike and the person who rode it. It was not clear whether the bike ran out of fuel or developed some fault.

Police said the bike on which Amritpal Singh fled was recovered on Wednesday near a canal in Jalandhar.

Fresh FIR against Amritpal

A fresh FIR has been filed against Amritpal Singh for extortion and rioting following a complaint by the ‘granthi’ of a gurdwara in Jalandhar where the pro-Khalistan preacher changed his clothes and fled on a bike to escape the police crackdown on his outfit. Police said the fugitive spent around 45 minutes at a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village.

Ranjit Singh, the granthi (Sikh priest), said in his complaint with police that the Waris Punjab De chief and his three aides entered the gurdwara and demanded clothes of his son at gunpoint to change his appearance. The priest said Amritpal Singh threatened to kill him and his family when he refused to give clothes.

They were carrying a pistol and .315 bore rifle, said Ranjit Singh.

