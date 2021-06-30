Thiruvananthapuram: Anil Kant, a 1988 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala, reported news agency ANI. He will replace outgoing Kerala police chief Lokanath Behera who is slated to retire on Tuesday day after a 36-year-long career. Kant is said to be a low profile officer and has been serving as ADGP South zone. Hailing from Delhi, Kant is set to get himself into record books by becoming the first from the Dalit community to become the top police officer in Kerala. Also Read - Kerala Women's Commission Chairperson Quits After Row Over 'Then You Suffer' Remark to Domestic Violence Victim

Expressing happiness, Kant said women security would be his top priority, as always has been the case. "We will work towards ensuring women's security in the state. Maintaining law and order will be a priority," Kant was quoted as saying by news platform Manorama. Kant will be heading Kerala's 50,000-strong police force.

According to local reports, the names of Sudesh Kumar, B Sandhya and Kant were on the final list that was sent to the state by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The decision to appoint Kant as the DGP was taken in the state Cabinet meeting earlier today.