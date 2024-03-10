Home

Who Is Arun Goel, Why Did He Resign As Election Commissioner? Here’s All You Need To Know

The Election Commissioner of India, Arun Goel has resigned from his position, weeks before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Read to know who is Arun Goel, Why did he resign and what happens next...

Election Commissioner Arun Goel

New Delhi: India is inching closer to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which will be held in a few weeks; manifestos and promises are being made, rallies are being conducted and preparations are on in full swing as political parties gear up for the biggest event of their calendar. Amid the General Elections 2024 preparations, an unexpected announcement happened when the Election Commissioner of India, Arun Goel resigned from his position on Saturday sparking various speculations. With more than three years of tenure remaining, Arun Goel’s resignation gives rise to a lot of questions as this comes ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Announcement. Who is Arun Goel, why did he resign and what will happen now, read to know…

Why Did Arun Goel Resign As Election Commissioner?

As mentioned earlier, Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned from his position on Saturday evening and his resignation was also accepted by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. However, the question arises that why did Arun Goel resign from his post, days before the announcement and weeks before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. According to an NDTV report, sources have told the media house that even though the government tried to stop him from resigning, he went ahead and took that step for ‘personal reasons’. There were reports of health concerns of Arun Goel but these were dismissed, however, the NDTV report also said that on file, there were difference between Arun Goel and CEC Rajiv Kumar.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns, What Happens Now?

Apart from the reason for Arun Goel’s step, another important question is that what happens now, as the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are just round the corner. The Election Commission of India (ECI) consists of three members out of which, one was already vacant; now, after Arun Goel’s resignation, only Rajiv Kumar remains on the poll panel. The next step will be appointment of a new Election Commissioner for which a search committee will be constituted; it will be led by the Law Minister and will include two Union Secretaries.

Five names will be shortlisted by the search committee and then the Selection Committee will come into place; this will be led by the Prime Minister and will include a PM-nominated Union Cabinet Minister and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The Selection Committee will now select their final candidate and then that candidate will be formally appointed by the President of India.

Who Is Arun Goel?

Former Election Commissioner of India, Arun Goel is a retired IAS officer from Punjab Cadre of the 1985-batch; he became a part of the Election Commission of India in November, 2022. Born in Patiala, Arun Goel did his MSc in Mathematics and was also awarded the Chancellors Medal of Excellence for being first class first and a record-breaker in all exams at Punjab University.

Arun Goel did his post graduation from Churchill College, University of Cambridge in England in the subject Economics and was then trained at the John F Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA. Arun Goel had taken voluntary retirement in November, 2022 and a day later, he was appointed as the Election Commissioner.

