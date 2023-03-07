Home

Arun Pillai is an accused in the Delhi liquor scam case and allegedly worked as a frontman for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in a company.

Who Is Arun Ramachandra Pillai? ED's Latest Arrest In Delhi Liquor Scam Case

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai into alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped liquor policy. Pillai represented the “South Group” in meetings with other accused persons when the policy was being formulated and implemented, officials said. Pillai was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the PMLA on Monday evening following a long session of questioning. The ED also attached land worth Rs 2.2 crore in Vattinagulapally, owned by Arun Pillai, Tv9 Telugu reported.

Who is Arun Ramachandra Pillai

Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who owns a Hyderabad-based infrastructure company, is alleged to be a member of the so-called South group. According to the ED, he has links with Sameer Mahendroo of Indo Spirit Pvt Ltd based in Delhi. Pillai allegedly worked with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and BRS MP K Kavitha. The Enforcement Directorate has accused Pillai and others of money laundering and illegal gratification to public servants in order to secure liquor licenses in Delhi. In October 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Arun Pillai’s alleged associate Abhishek Boinpalli, in connection with the scam. According to the ED, out of ₹68 crore profit that Indospirits allegedly earned through cartelisation, Rs. 29 crore was tranferred to Pillai’s accounts. ED found during probe that Pillai made a payment of Rs. 4.75 crore to a TV channel owner and another Rs. 3.85 crore to Abhishek Boinpally, one of the other accused who was arrested in the case.

Delhi liquor policy was scrapped soon after it was introduced after Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena urged for a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the regime.

CBI questions personal assistant of Sisodia

The CBI on Tuesday questioned former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s personal assistant Devender Sharma in connection with alleged corruption case. Sharma alias Rinku was summoned to the CBI headquarters where he was questioned by officials of the anti-corruption branch since morning.

The agency had arrested Sisodia on February 26 and he was sent to judicial custody by a special CBI court here till March 20, the officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate is also questioning Sisodia at the Tihar jail on Tuesday, they said.

Sisodia, who was in-charge of the excise department, was not mentioned as an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case on November 25 last year.

According to officials, the CBI had not named Sisodia in the chargesheet as the central probe agency kept the probe open against him and other suspects and accused.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.