Meet Sculptor Arun Yogiraj, Whose ‘Ram Lalla Idol’ Is Selected For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj is the one, whose sculpture of 'Ram Lalla' has been finalised for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony. Read to know more about him..

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj

New Delhi: The new year, 2024 has begun and touted to be one of the most important events of the year, is the Consecration Ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir which is to be held on January 22, 2024. Ahead of the Consecration Ceremony which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been an ongoing discussion regarding the idol of Lord Rama to be used in the temple. Among the three sculptures, the 51-inch idol of ‘Ram Lalla’, sculpted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been finalised, as revealed by Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). Read more to know all about Arun Yogiraj, who is a fifth-generation sculptor of his family..

Who Is Arun Yogiraj?

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor whose ‘Ram Lalla Idol’ has been finalised by the government for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, belongs to Mysore and has a family background of five generations of famous sculptors. Arun Yogiraj’s father and grandfather were also renowned sculptors and it is them, whom he considers as his inspirations and/or idols.

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Educational Qualifications

As mentioned earlier, Arun Yogiraj belongs to a family who has been in sculpting for five generations but strangely, despite being involved in carving since childhood, Arun was not interested in pursuing the craft as a profession. Arun Yogiraj completed his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and then worked in a private company for some time. However, he was later attracted by the sculpting profession and then he made it into his career in 2008.

Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Famous Sculptures

Apart from the ‘Ram Lalla Idol’, Arun Yogiraj has made several other beautiful sculptures including a 30-feet statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, installed in the grand canopy behind Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, New Delhi. This statue was installed on the wish of Prime Minister Narendra Mod, ahead of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. According to the official website of the sculptor, arunyogiraj.com, the sculptor has also created a ’12-feet tall statue of Adi Sahnkaracharya in Kedarnath, the 21-feet tall Hanuman statue at Chunchanakatte in Mysore district, 15-feet tall statue of constitutional architect Dr. BR Ambedkar, the white amritashila statue of Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in Mysore, six-feet tall monolithic statue of Nandi, six-feet tall statue of Banashankari Devi, the 14.5-feet tall white AmritaShila statue of the King of Mysore, Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar and many other such idols’.

Arun Yogiraj Awards And Recognitions

Visit to workshop and personal appreciation by Kofi Annan, Former Secretary-General of United Nations Organization.

Nalwadi award 2020 by Mysore District Administration.

Honorary membership by The Crafts council of Karnataka 2021.

South Zone Young Talented Artist award by Government of India in 2014.

Shilpa Kousthubha by Sculptors Association.

Rajyothsava award by Mysuru District Authority.

Honored by honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka state.

Honored by Sports Academy of Mysuru district.

Honored by AmaraShilpi Jakanacharya Trust.

Participated in State and National level Sculpture Camps

