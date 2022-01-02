New Delhi: Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, who has been using social media to recruit people, revealed that Indian-origin Ashok Elluswamy was the first employee to be hired for his electric vehicle company’s Autopilot team. In a tweet, Elon Musk disclosed Ashok Elluswamy was hired to work as an autopilot team director at his electric vehicle company.

“Ashok was the first person recruited from my tweet saying that Tesla is starting an Autopilot team!,” Elon Musk said in a tweet in reply to a video of his interview. “Andrej is director of AI; People often give me too much credit and give Andrej too much credit. The Tesla Autopilot AI team is extremely talented. Some of the smartest people in the world,” Elon Musk said.

Ashok was the first person recruited from my tweet saying that Tesla is starting an Autopilot team! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2021

Who is Ashok Elluswamy and how he landed job as Tesla’s autopilot head

Ashok Elluswamy was actually the first employee to be hired for Tesla’s Autopilot team, with Elon Musk actually using Twitter to ask people to apply for the role back in 2015. He said that Ashok is actually the head of Autopilot engineering.

Before joining Tesla, Ashok Elluswamy was associated with Volkswagen Electronic Research Lab and WABCO Vehicle Control System.

Ashok Elluswamy holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the College of Engineering Guindy, Chennai and a Master’s degree in Robotics System Development from Carnegie Mellon University.

As per a LinkedIn endorsement from Ashok Elluswamy’s professor at CMU, John Dalon, he was one of the top students and showed initiative in learning a wide variety of topics.

Elon Musk recently tweeted that Tesla is looking for hardcore Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers who care about solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in a major way.

The job application was simple with interested candidates were asked to fill fields like name, email, exceptional work done in software, hardware or AI and drop their resume in the PDF format.

In a 2014 interview, Musk said he looked for “evidence of exceptional ability” in a potential employee, rather than a degree from a prestigious university.

“There is no need even to have a college degree at all, or even high school,” Musk said during an interview with the German automotive publication Auto Bild about his hiring preferences more broadly.

