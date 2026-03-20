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Who is Ashok Kharat? Astrologer from Nashik who faces sexual assault allegations, his net worth is....

Who is Ashok Kharat? Astrologer from Nashik who faces sexual assault allegations, his net worth is….

Who is Ashok Kharat? Following serious allegations against Nashik-based astrologer Ashok Kharat, his entire network is under investigation. After retiring from the Merchant Navy, he used astrology to gain access to high-profile clients and amassed wealth worth crores.

Who is Ashok Kharat? Astrologer from Nashik who faces sexual assault allegations, his net worth is....

Ashok Kharat, a renowned astrologer from Nashik, is currently in the news. 67-year-old Kharat, who calls himself “Captain,” is now facing serious allegations and a police investigation. He was arrested following a complaint from a 27-year-old woman, accusing him of sexual assault. The case has raised questions not just about one individual, but about the entire network he built over the past two decades.

According to a Hindustan Times report, after retiring from the Merchant Navy about 20 years agoKharatHe started as an astrologer. Gradually, he established himself as a high-profile consultant. His clients reportedly include politicians, builders, and prominent businessmen. Investigating agencies are now trying to understand how he amassed such immense influence and wealth through trust, access, and secrecy.

From humble beginnings to a high-profile network

Ashok Kharat began practicing astrology on a small scale in the late 1990s. Over time, he transformed it into an exclusive service. According to police, he offered advice combining astrology, numerology, and religious rituals. This combination set him apart and particularly attracted those seeking guidance during major decisions such as elections, business deals, or personal crises.

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Kharat’s greatest strengths are considered to be his “accessibility” and “confidentiality.” Beyond the average person, he focused on wealthy clients. According to police, he charged up to 50 lakh rupees for personal consultations at homes or offices. This model helped him amass a fortune worth crores, which is now under investigation.

How big was Ashok Kharat’s network?

The investigation revealed that Kharat had a powerful network. His clients included politicians, real estate magnates, and prominent businessmen. He was in high demand before elections, and many people relied on his advice for strategic decisions.

What is the information about his income and assets?

According to the police, Kharat’s assets are estimated to be worth over ₹100 crore. He has invested in land and houses in various areas of Nashik and Shirdi. However, a thorough investigation is still underway and more assets may be uncovered.

What are the charges against him?

A 27-year-old woman has alleged that she was repeatedly raped. Police subsequently arrested Kharat. Additionally, other cases involving different allegations are being investigated. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating all of them. Kharat’s family has denied all allegations. His wife says that astrology was not his profession but a hobby, and that some people have tried to defame him. Meanwhile, the police say that the investigation will proceed based on the facts.

What can come out in the SIT investigation?

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate this case. This team is examining cases filed in Nashik, Shirdi, and other locations. Police believe this case is not limited to a single complaint, but could reveal a larger network, financial transactions, and influence networks.

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