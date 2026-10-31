Who is Ashutosh Dixit, new Air Force Chief, had role in Tejas project, played key part in Kargil War to Operation Sindoor

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has assumed the position of the country's 29th Air Force Chief. Having played a key role in various operations, from the Kargil War to Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has over four decades of military experience.

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Who is Ashutosh Dixit, new Air Force Chief, had role in Tejas project, played key part in Kargil War to Operation Sindoor (X)

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has assumed the position of the new Chief of the Indian Air Force. He succeeds Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. He is the 29th Chief of the Air Staff. Under his leadership, special emphasis is expected to be placed on advancing various defense and aircraft programs being developed in the country, including the indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft. Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit played a key role in the Kargil War as well as Operation Sindoor. He is also considered to have played a key role in advancing projects related to the Tejas light combat aircraft. Air Marshal Dixit previously served as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has held various important command responsibilities in the Air Force, including operational, strategic planning, and other important command positions. He has also contributed to strengthening indigenous defense capabilities. In 2023, he reviewed the progress of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenous fighter aircraft projects. During this period, emphasis was placed on promoting indigenous technology and self-reliance in accordance with the Air Force’s needs. Now, under his leadership, indigenous technology is expected to gain traction within the Indian Air Force.

40 years of military experience

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit was born on 9 December 1966. He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on 6 December 1986. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College, Bangladesh, and the National Defence College, Dixit has over 3,500 hours of flying experience on a variety of aircraft. He has flown aircraft such as the Mirage-2000, various variants of the MiG, the Kiran, the Jaguar, the IL-78, the Hawk, and the Tejas. He is an experimental test pilot and a qualified flight instructor. His experience in aircraft testing and training is considered crucial to the Air Force’s operational preparedness and the development of new aircraft.

Significant command and operational responsibilities

Prior to becoming the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Dixit served as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) at Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff. He also served as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command. During his service, he commanded a frontline fighter air station in the Western Sector and a premier fighter training station in the Southern Sector. He participated in various operations and military exercises, including Operation Safed Sagar, Operation Rakshak, and Operation Sindoor.

Numerous honors for distinguished service

Air Marshal Dixit has received numerous military decorations for his contributions. He was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal in 2006, the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2011, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2023, and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026. His appointment comes at a time when the Indian Air Force is focusing on expanding modern combat capabilities, indigenous aircraft manufacturing, and adopting new technologies. Accelerating the Tejas, indigenous fighter aircraft programs, and projects related to future air power are likely to be key priorities for the new Air Force Chief.