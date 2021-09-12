Ahmedabad: BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel has been named as the next Gujarat Chief Minister. A key BJP legislative meet was held to decide the next Chief Minister of Gujarat, a day after Vijay Rupani unexpectedly resigned from the post giving no specific reason behind his shock move.Also Read - Bhupendra Patel Elected New Chief Minister of Gujarat

Patel was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader after his name was proposed by Ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during the meeting. BJP’s central observers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Joshi and party general secretary Tarun Chaug were present at the legislature party meet.

Here’s all you need to know about Gujarat’s CM-elect Bhupendra Patel:

Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel by over one lakh votes, the highest winning margin in the 2017 Gujarat polls. In the past, Patel had served as the chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) between 2015 and 2017. Before that, he was also the standing committee chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the largest urban local body in Gujarat, between 2010 and 2015. He holds a diploma in civil engineering and is considered close to former CM Anandiben Patel, who won from the seat in the 2012 polls. He belongs to the influential Patel community. Bhupendra Patel’s name was not in the long list of probables being discussed in state political circles and in a way the first term MLA emerged as the dark horse, a political observer said.

Vijay Rupani, the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister – his second stint as CM – in December 2017. He resigned on Saturday, ahead of highly-anticipated Gujarat assembly elections due by late 2022.