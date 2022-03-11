Dehradun: Breaking the trend of the hill state voting out the ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 10 retained power in Uttarakhand with a comfortable majority, however, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami suffered defeat from the Khatima assembly constituency. The incumbent chief minister was defeated by Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes. The defeat of the chief minister who led the BJP’s campaign against the Congress in the state throws up a big question before the saffron party on the issue of choosing the next chief minister.Also Read - Badrinath Election Result: Congress' Rajendra Singh Bhandari Wins by Defeating BJP's Mahendra Bhatt

Who is Bhuwan Chandra Kapri who toppled CM Dhami?

Kapri, the 40-year-old Congress candidate got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent and defeated CM Dhami from the Khatima assembly constituency seat. Dhami lost by a margin of 6,579 votes to Kapri with a vote share of 44.8 per cent. Kapri was also the runner-up in the 2017 Assembly elections. Kapri has been associated with the grand old party for quite a long time now and has been the party’s one of the most trusted leaders in the hill-state. Congress leaders have said good words about the Khatima winner and said that Kapri is someone on whom the party relies. His humbleness and non-controversial ways also make him an asset, they said.

Kapri is an LLB graduate and has no criminal case pending against him. By profession, he is an advisor and pensioner and as per his election commission affidavit, his total declared assets are less than Rs 50 lakh. His total declared assets include Rs 15.3 lakh in moveable and Rs 34 lakh as immoveable assets, and Kapri has total liabilities of Rs 12.8 lakh.