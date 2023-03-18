Home

Who Is Brijesh Mishra? Agent Linked To Deportation of 700 Indian Students From Canada

The matter came to light when the Indian students submitted their 'admission offer letter' while applying for PR and the letters on the basis of which their Visa was issued, were fake

New Delhi: Over 700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, were deported from Canada after their vusa documents were found to be fake. According to reports, these students received their visas from Jalandhar-based Education Migration Services, run by Brijesh Mishra, who helped students with visa applications. Mishra, reportedly charged at least Rs 16 lakh per student for the visa expenses, including the admission fee but barring airfares and security deposits.

Canadian authorities have reportedly alleged that the students generated ‘admission offer letters’ to enter the country for their education. These students are said to have travelled to Canada during 2018-19. This is the first time a student visa fraud of this scale has come to light in Canada.

The matter came to light when the Indian students submitted their ‘admission offer letter’ while applying for PR and the letters on the basis of which their Visa was issued, were fake. Upon the revelation of fraud, CBSA issued deportation notices to students.

Who is Brijesh Mishra?

Brijesh Mishra, originally from Bihar, started his consultancy firm in 2014, but had a prior record of forging documents to send students abroad in 2013.

During this period, he ran a consultancy firm called ‘Easy Way Immigration Consultancy,’ which was raided by the police and had cash and passports seized.

Rahul Bhargava was also a director of this firm.

Mishra had also taken the franchise of a Delhi-based consultancy, which facilitated student visas for Canada. Mishra charged each student more than Rs 16 lakh, including tuition at Humber College in Toronto, but did not include airfare or security deposits.

According to a report by indianarrative.com, Chaman Singh Batth, a student from Toronto, told them on the phone that after passing twelfth grade, about 700 students applied for study visas through Education Migration Services. He and other students landed in Toronto and were heading to Humber college when they received a telephone call from Mishra that all seats in the courses offered to them got filled and that they will have to wait till the start of the next semester, which was after 6 months.

Reportedly, the CBSA officials didn’t accept the claims of innocence of victims as there was no proof that agent Mishra compiled and arranged all the documents.

There is no official statement from the Canadian authorities on the same yet, but reports say that they have refused to accept claims of innocence of the victims.

This is not the first time that Mishra has been accused of illegal practices. In 2013, he was arrested for forging documents to send students abroad. Then, he was running an company called ‘Easy Way Immigration Consultancy’ with other directors.

Meanwhile, India’s Consulate General in Vancouver Manish Kumar has come forward to help the 700 Punjabi students who are facing deportation notices due to alleged misrepresentation of facts in their applications.

Meanwhile, India's Consulate General in Vancouver Manish Kumar has come forward to help the 700 Punjabi students who are facing deportation notices due to alleged misrepresentation of facts in their applications.