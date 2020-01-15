New Delhi: Tania Shergill who led an all-men contingent at the Army Day Parade on Wednesday is a fourth-generation army officer. Her father was from artillery, grandfather from armoured and great grandfather from infantry. Tania belongs to the Corp of Signals and became the first women officer to have led an all-men contingent.
Last year, Captain Bhavna Kasturi led an all-men contingent on Republic Day.
Commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Training Academy, Chennai, Captain Shergill is an electronics and communications graduate.
The Republic Day parade will witness Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2K of the 18 Mechanised Infantry, Dhanush Gun System and the Army Air Defence on the Rajpath. Contingents of the Corps of Signals, Sikh Light Infantry, Kumaon Regiment, the Grenadiers, the Parachute Regiment will also take part in the parade.
On the occasion of the Army Day, PM Narendra Modi tweeted praising and praying for the Indian Army.