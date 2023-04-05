Home

Who Is Deepak Boxer, Fugitive Gangster Brought Back To India From Mexico? 10 Things To Know

Deepak Boxer Arrested: Special CP Dhaliwal said there is no other bigger gangster in Delhi-NCR than him. “This is a great achievement for the Special Cell,” he added.

Gangster Deepak Boxer, fugitive gangster, being brought from Mexico to Delhi. (PHOTO: PTI)

New Delhi: Deepak Boxer, one of the most wanted gangsters in India, who was arrested by a special cell team of Delhi police in Mexico, was on Wednesday morning brought to the national capital. Giving details officials said a five-member team of Special Cell Delhi Police landed with the gangster at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport from Mexico.

“Our special cell staff have worked extensively and FBI people are also present here who helped us a lot. Along with this Mexican police and external affairs helped us,” HGS Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Special Cell, told ANI.

#WATCH | Detained gangster Deepak Boxer has been brought to Delhi airport from Mexico. Special CP, Special Cell HGS Dhaliwal was also present at the airport. He was absconding in many cases including the murder of a builder in Delhi's Civil Lines. pic.twitter.com/z5dF3TeiXx — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

He said it was a very important operation and the Special Cell of Delhi Police was following him (Gangster Deepak Boxer) for several months.

Special CP Dhaliwal said there is no other bigger gangster in Delhi-NCR than him. “This is a great achievement for the Special Cell,” he added.

Who is Deepak Boxer?

Deepak Boxer from Mexico was arrested by a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday. He is among the most wanted gangsters of Delhi-NCR, who fled the country on a fake passport. Deepak Boxer allegedly flew to Mexico in December, last year or January. Boxer’s arrest came after the sleuths retrieved a passport, which had Boxer’s photograph on it but was issued under a different name. Police said the passport holder had taken a flight from Kolkata. The fake passport was made under the name of Ravi Antil from Moradabad and on January 29, he took a flight from Kolkata to Mexico. Boxer had been on the lookout for a builder named Amit Gupta from Delhi’s Civil Lines area. In September 2022, taking to Facebook, Boxer claimed responsibility for the builder’s murder. Earlier, on August 2022, Gupta was shot several times by unknown assailants in the Burari area of Delhi and died later while receiving treatment. Boxer, who is part of the infamous Gogi gang, had been absconding since then. Deepak Boxer, who used to run the gang, claimed on Facebook that he killed the Delhi builder and the motive for the murder was not extortion but revenge.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)