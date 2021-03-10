New Delhi: After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, the party leadership is set to hold a meeting at the BJP headquarters in Dehradun on Wednesday to pick Rawat’s replacement. The BJP meet will be held under the watch of party national vice-president and former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, political circles are abuzz with speculations. Also Read - Uttarakhand: In 20 Years, Trivendra Singh Rawat Only Chief Minister to Complete 4 Years in Office

Names of at least half a dozen leaders, including Dhan Singh Rawat, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Satpal Maharaj, are doing the rounds. However, sources said state minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as a frontrunner to be the next Uttarakhand CM. Also Read - Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Resigns, BJP to Elect Next Leader Tomorrow

The BJP is also planning to appoint a Deputy Chief Minister for which the name of Pushkar Singh Dhami is doing the rounds.

Here is all you need to know about Dhan Singh Rawat, who is likely to be chosen by the BJP as the new Uttarakhand CM:

Dhan Singh Rawat, a minister in the Trivendra Singh Rawat government, has emerged as the front-runner for the top post in Uttarakhand.

He currently holds the post of Education Minister in the state.

The 48-year-old, known for his polite ways, became an MLA for the first time in 2017.

He is a resident of Paithani village in Pauri district.

Dhan Singh Rawat is said to be close to outgoing chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

He is also close to the RSS and has worked as the state secretary of ABVP.

He also served as an RSS office-bearer.

Dhan Singh Rawat had unsuccessfully contested the elections for the first time in 2012, before winning in 2017.

Apart from Dhan Singh Rawat, another prominent name doing the rounds in BJP circles is that of Satpal Maharaj, also a minister in the current government. Maharaj has clearly shown his ambition to become the Chief Minister, besides being one of the MLAs who had express their dissent against Trivendra Singh Rawat.

“Satpal Maharaj’s past association with the Congress may dampen his chances to become the Chief Minister,” said a BJP leader. Maharaj had joined the BJP in 2014.

Another strong contender is BJP MP and former state unit president Ajay Bhatt. Bhatt was the state president when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the party’s national President.

Sources said that by nominating Bhatt for the post of Chief Minister, the party will have to face two by-polls — one each for the Lok Sabha and the state Assembly within six months.

“First Bhatt has to resign from the Lok Sabha and then he has to get himself elected to the state Assembly within six months of assuming office as the Chief Minister. With just one year of the tenure of the state Assembly left, the party leadership may not go for a by-poll six months ahead of the scheduled Assembly elections next year,” said a party leader.

The name of Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni is also doing the rounds for the top post, owing to his closeness to the Prime Minister and the party’s central leadership.

The names of Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Uttarakhand BJP General Secretary Suresh Bhatt are under consideration to replace Trivendra Singh Rawat.