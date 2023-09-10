Who Is Eenam Gambhir? One Of The Leading Officials Behind New Delhi Declaration for G20 Summit

Home

G20 Summit 2023 has been a success and the New Delhi Declaration was adopted with a 100% consensus on the first day of the summit itself. Know more about Eenam Gambhir, one of the most important officers behind the New Delhi Declaration..

New Delhi: The G20 Summit 2023 has concluded under India’s Presidency; the dates for the international event were September 9 and September 10, 2023. The Summit is being widely discussed for its historic decisions that were taken with hundred percent consensus on the first day of the summit itself. The New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Declaration was passed on September 9, 2023; for the first time ever, the entire declaration- all 83 paragraphs were passed with complete consensus after about 150 hours of discussion. The Declaration that has been lauded by the different nations was prepared by many officials and one of the most important officials behind the Declaration, was Eenam Gambhir, the Joint Secretary G20. Who is Eenam Gambhir and what has been her role in G20, know here..

Who is Eenam Gambhir?

As mentioned earlier, the team of diplomats involved in curating and preparing the New Delhi Declaration include Joint Secretary G20, Eenam Gambhir. According to Amitabh Kant, the entire team had 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, held 300 bilateral meetings and circulated 15 drafts of the declaration with their countreparts on the Ukraine Conflict, which was the most complex part of the entire Declaration.

Eenam Gambhir: Educational Qualifications

Eenam Gambhir , who is currently the Joint Secretary G20 in the G20 Secretariat and the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, is a 2005 Batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer. Eenam Gambhir holds two masters degrees; the first one is a Masters of Sciences in Mathematics from Hindu College, Delhi University and the second degree is Masters in Advanced International Security from the University of Geneva. Eenam Gambhir is fluent in three languages- English, Hindi and Spanish.

Eenam Gambhir: Professional Experience

As a Joint Secretary G20, Eenam Gambhir has been dealing with the handling of G20-related issues including India’s G20 Presidency. Before this, Eenam Gambhir was a Senior Adviser on Peace and Security issues in the Office of the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN HQ in New York. Eenam Gambhir also served in the Indian Embassies in Latin American countries like Mexico and Argentina.

The Joint Secretary G20 has also dealt with issues related to India’s neighbouring countries especially Paistan, Afghanistan and Iran in different capacities while working in New Delhi from 2011 to 2016. She also served in the Permanent Missio of India to the United Nations in New York and covered political and peace and security issues till June 2019. Eenam Gambhir also worked on UN economic and social issues during her probation time in New Delhi in 2007.

What Is The New Delhi Declaration At G20 Summit 2023?

The Declaration is quite long, however, it mainly dealt with the following points-

Strong, Sustainable, Balanced And Inclusive Growth

Global Economic Situation

Unlocking Trade for Growth

Preparing for the Future of Work

Advancing Financial Inclusion

Fighting Corruption

Accelerating Progress On Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Recommitting To Achieving SDGs

Eliminating Hunger and Malnutrition

Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity

Strengthening Global Health And Implementing One Health Approach

Finance-Health Collaboration

Delivering Quality Education

Culture as a Transformative Driver of SDGs

Green Development Pact For a Sustainable Future

Macroeconomic Risks Stemming from Climate Change and Transition Pathways

Mainstreaming Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE)

Designing a Circular Economy World

Implementing Clean, Sustainable, Just, Affordable and Inclusive Energy Transitions

Conserving, Protecting, Sustainably Using and Restoring Ecosystems

Harnessing and Preserving the Ocean-Based Economy

Ending Plastic Pollution

Financing Cities of Tomorrow

Reducing Disaster Risk and Building Resilient Infrastructure

Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century

Reinvigorating Multilateralism

Reforming International Financial Institutions

Managing Global Debt Vulnerabilities

Technological Transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure

Building Digital Public Infrastructure

Building Safety, Security, Resilience And Trust In The Digital Economy

Crypto-Assets: Policy And Regulation

Central Bank Digital Currency

Fostering Digital Ecosystems

Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Responsibly for Good and for All

International Taxation

Gender Equality And Empowering All Women and Girls

Enhancing Economic and Social Empowerment

Bridging the Gender Digital Divide

Driving Gender Inclusive Climate Action

Securing Women’s Food Security, Nutrition and Well-Being

Creation of a Working Group on the Empowerment of Women

Financial Sector Issues

Countering Terrorism and Money Laundering

Creating a More Inclusive World

