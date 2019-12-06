New Delhi: As soon as the news of an early morning encounter in which all four accused in the rape and murder of Telangana veterinary doctor were killed, Hyderabad Police, VC Sajjanar, Justice for Disha started trending.
Special mentions are there for VC Sajjanar, also popularly known as an encounter specialist. Sajjanar is the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police. An IPS officer of 1996 batch, Sajjanar had shot three accused of an acid attack case in 2008. Social media users are remembering that 2008 Warangal acid attack case in this regard.
Sajjanar was also known for his role in the killing of Naxal leader Nayeemuddin when Sajjanar was the IG Special Intelligence Branch.
As questions of extra-judicial killing were being raised, human rights also started trending on Twitter.