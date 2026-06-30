Who is General Dhiraj Seth, who has replaced General Upendra Dwivedi as 31st Chief of Army Staff of Indian Army?

General Dhiraj Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Indian Military Academy, the Command and Staff Course in Paris, and the National Defence College.

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General Dhiraj Seth, the new Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army. (File image)

New Delhi: General Dhiraj Seth assumed the office of the 31st Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. He succeeds General Upendra Dwivedi, whose tenure has concluded. General Dhiraj Seth is a seasoned Indian Army officer hailing from the Armoured Corps; he has previously served as the Vice Chief of Army Staff. Notably, he is the first officer from the Armoured Corps to become Army Chief since the retirement of Shankar Roychowdhury in 1997.

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Before becoming the Army Chief, General Seth served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Southern Command. Prior to that, he commanded the South Western Command. He has also served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Delhi Area and the XXI Corps. He also holds the position of Colonel of the Regiment for the Armoured Corps.

General Dhiraj Seth’s Distinguished Military Career

General Dhiraj Seth was commissioned into the 2nd Lancers (Gardner’s Horse) in 1986. Throughout his long military career, he has held numerous key responsibilities. He has commanded both the Pune-based Southern Command and the Jaipur-based South Western Command—both considered strategically vital due to their proximity to the Pakistan border. He is among the select few generals to have led two separate commands. Additionally, he commanded the Bhopal-based 21 Corps. His command experience also includes leading a counter-insurgency force in Jammu & Kashmir, an armoured brigade, and an armoured regiment. Beyond command roles, General Seth has handled significant responsibilities related to strategic planning and modern military technology; his contributions toward the modernization of the Army are considered highly significant.

Major Responsibility Rests on General Dhiraj Seth’s Shoulders

General Dhiraj Seth has assumed command at a time when the Indian Army is undergoing significant changes; the force views this period as a “decade of transformation.” His tenure is likely to witness several major shifts within the Army, including the full implementation of Integrated Battle Groups, the rapid induction of new technologies, and an increased reliance on drones. Furthermore, there will be a strong emphasis on advancing the Integrated Theatre Command concept, which aims to foster better synergy among the three armed services—the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

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General Dhiraj Seth’s Family

General Dhiraj Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Indian Military Academy, the Command and Staff Course in Paris, and the National Defence College. He has been awarded prestigious military honours such as the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. He hails from a military family; his father, Krishna Mohan Seth, retired as a Lieutenant General. His father served as Adjutant General and later held the office of Governor in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura. Notably, both father and son have commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps—a remarkable achievement in itself. His younger brother, Ravnish Seth, is a Rear Admiral in the Indian Navy and is currently posted in Karwar.