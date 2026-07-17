Meet Gitanjali J. Angmo, Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, educator and black belt Karate champion who is his biggest support during hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali J. Angmo first met at an education conference. Their shared interest in improving education eventually brought them together, and they later got married.

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Meet Gitanjali J. Angmo, Sonam Wangchuk's wife, educator and black belt Karate champion who is his biggest support during hunger strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has been making headlines for his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. He is protesting against the alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance examination. Today, July 17, his fast entered the 20th day, raising concerns over his declining health. Wangchuk began the hunger strike on June 28, 2026, in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). During the protest, the 59-year-old has reportedly lost more than 8.9 kg, and his health has continued to worsen.

As concerns over Wangchuk’s health grew, attention also turned to his wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, who has been standing by his side throughout the protest. She joined him at the demonstration in support of his campaign and described his decision to go on an indefinite hunger strike as a natural and “organic” choice.

Who is Gitanjali J. Angmo?

Gitanjali J. Angmo is a social entrepreneur and educationist. She is married to climate activist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk and has worked on several education and social development initiatives.

Originally from Balasore in Odisha, Angmo was born into a Punjabi family. She completed her bachelor’s degree in Physics from Fakir Mohan University and later earned an MBA from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar.

After finishing her studies, she worked in the corporate sector for about six years before moving into social entrepreneurship. She later founded Helios Books, AUM Hospitals and AUM Trust.

In 2017, Angmo and Sonam Wangchuk together launched the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL). The institute aims to provide practical, skill-based education and develop solutions for the challenges faced by people living in mountain regions.

Apart from her work in education, Angmo is also a Black Belt in karate. She won a world karate championship held in the United States in 2009.

She describes herself as a practising Hindu. According to her official profile, she has been a lifelong student of Sri Aurobindo’s philosophy, the Vedas and the Upanishads.

Sonam Wangchuk and Gitanjali J. Angmo first met at an education conference. Their shared interest in improving education eventually brought them together, and they later got married.