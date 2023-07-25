Home

Who Is Gopal Kanda, The Haryana MLA, Acquitted In 2012 Geetika Sharma Suicide Case

Along with Gopal Kanda, Special Judge Vikas Dhull of the Rouse Avenue Court also acquitted co-accused Aruna Chadha in the case and said the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond all reasonable doubts.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull pronounced the Judgement and acquitted both accused Gopal Goyal Kanda and Aruna Chadha from all allegations.

New Delhi: In a major development, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday acquitted former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and one other in the air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case, saying that the prosecution ‘failed to prove the charges beyond all reasonable doubts’. During the hearing of the matter, the court asked the two accused to submit Rs 1 lakh in personal bond and remain present if the police filed an appeal against his acquittal.

Why Court Acquitted Gopal Kanda

Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess with Kanda’s MLDR airlines, who was later promoted as a director of one of his companies, was found dead on August 5, 2012 at her residence in Delhi.

A suicide note was also found naming accused Gopal Goyal and co-accused Aruna Chadha as the persons responsible for her death. She had alleged that she was ending her life due to “harassment” by Kanda and Chadha.

Later, Kanda was forced to resign from his post of Minister of State for Home in Haryana following the registration of the case.

The Delhi Police registered a case against Kanda and Chadha on August 5, 2012, after the police found 23-year-old Geetika dead at her residence in Ashok Vihar along with a suicide note.

The police had arrested Chaddha on August 8, 2012, while Kanda surrendered at Ashok Vihar Police Station in the early hours of August 18.

He was however granted regular bail in the case by the Delhi High Court in March 2014 on the ground that his aide Chadha had been released on bail in February 2014. (ANI)

Who is Gopal Kanda?

Born on 29 December 1965, Gopal Kanda is a businessman and member of the Haryana Legislative Assembly in India. He was elected to the legislative assembly of the state of Haryana in 2009 as an Independent representative for the Sirsa constituency and served for some time as a minister in the Government of Haryana before resigning from his post in the wake of legal charges being filed against him.

Later, he founded the Haryana Lokhit Party and stood unsuccessfully as a candidate in the state assembly elections of 2014. Later in 2019, he again stood as a candidate for elections and was successful in his attempt and is now the MLA for Sirsa.

What is 2012 Geetika Sharma suicide case?

Geetika Sharma was working as an air hostess with Gopal Kanda’s firm MDLR Airlines and was later made director of one of Kanda’s corporate offices in Gurgaon. Sharma died by suicide on August 5, 2012, at her father’s Ashok Vihar residence in North West Delhi.

Sharma in her two-page suicide note, alleged that she was ending her life due to “harassment” by Kanda and his employee Aruna Chadha.

After six months of Sharma’s death, her mother Anuradha Sharma – who was a retired accountant in the finance ministry – also allegedly died by suicide. She also in her suicide note blamed Kanda for driving her to suicide with their harassment.

