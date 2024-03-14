Home

Who Is Gyanesh Kumar, Newly Appointed Election Commissioner By PM Modi-Led Panel

Gyanesh Kumar (Twitter)

New Delhi: Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, MP of Congress, who is also a member of the PM Modi-led panel deciding on the names of the new Election Commissioners, has announced the names finalised. According to the Congress MP, retired bureaucrats, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar have been selected as the new Election Commissioners, however, their names are yet to receive the assent of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. From educational qualifications to the professional journey, read to know all about the newly appointed Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar who is a retired IAS officer…

Who Is Gyanesh Kumar?

Gyanesh Kumar, is also a batchmate of Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, an IAS officer of 1988-batch and is from the Kerala cadre. Gyanesh Kumar has been the Secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and has also served as a Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation, led by Home Minister Amit Shah. He retired from the services on January 31, 2024 after his superannuation.

