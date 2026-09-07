Who is Hariram Gupta, owner of Satya Niketan PG where 7 students where killed in building collapse near DU colleges

Hariram Gupta, owner of the Satya Niketan PG building that collapsed killing 7 people near DU, has been apprehended by Delhi Police in Rajasthan.

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Hariram Gupta, owner of Satya Niketan PG (IANS image)

Delhi hostel collapse: In a significant development day after Satya Niketan PG collapse where 7 students where killed, the owner of the Delhi building was apprehended by Delhi Police from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi on Monday, after he went absconding after the disaster. In the recent development, Hariram Bansal was arrested in Bhiwadi, hours after the Delhi Police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) following the collapse of the five-storey building, serving as a PG accommodation for students, as investigations into the incident and responsibility for the tragedy continue. Here are all the details you need to know about Hariram Gupta, the owner of the Delhi building was apprehended by Delhi Police.

Who is Hariram Gupta, owner of Satya Niketan PG?

According to media reports quoting local residents, Gupta owns several houses in Sector 23 and Palam Viharh and has been running a hardware shop named Hariram Paints and Hardware for around 15 years and was known as one of the prominent hardware traders in the area.

Also read: Delhi Building Collapse: Absconding Satya Niketan PG owner held, Rekha Gupta suspends 5 MCD officials

Meanwhile, five Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees were suspended after the deadly multi-storey building collapse. The suspended employees include South Zone officials — Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer (SE) Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (EE) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (AE) Sunil Chauhan, and Junior Engineer (JE) Ashish Kumar.

These suspensions were ordered with immediate effect by the Delhi government. So far, seven people have been confirmed dead. Several are receiving treatment, while many are still feared to be trapped under the debris.

What Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on search and rescue operations?

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday arrived at Satya Niketan to oversee the second day of search and rescue operations, where a decades-old multi-storey building collapsed, leaving 6 dead and several injured.

Gupta, who visited the site on Sunday as well, was accompanied by senior officials from the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) during her on-site review. On Sunday, the Delhi government ordered a magisterial probe into the building collapse.

“Following an on-site review and based on the preliminary assessment, Chief Minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and FIR against the building owner,” the Delhi CMO had said in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies)