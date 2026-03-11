Home

Who is Harish Rana? Ghaziabad man in vegetative state for 12 years allowed passive euthanasia by Supreme court

The Supreme Court allowed passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a man in coma for 12 years, highlighting the debate around right to die with dignity and end-of-life medical decisions.

Who is Harish Rana

An emotional and landmark order was passed by India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday allowing passive euthanasia for Harish Rana who has been lying in a permanent vegetative state for 13 years. Relief finally came to Harish Rana, whose parents filed a plea in the Supreme Court a few years ago. Hope seemed lost until recently when the Supreme Court finally heard the Rana’s case this week and decided to allow passive euthanasia.

Who is Harish Rana and why can’t he move or speak?

Harish Rana is a man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. In 2013, while he was a student at Punjab University, he was living in a rented room. One day, he accidentally fell from the fourth floor of his building. The fall caused a very serious head injury. Because of this accident, he fell into a coma and has remained in a vegetative state (a condition where a person is awake but not aware of anything) ever since.

Harish Rana’s Accident That Changed His Life Forever

Harish Rana fell from the fourth floor of his hostel while studying in Panjab University back in 2013. Due to the fall, he sustained severe head injuries resulting in damage to his brain. Doctors treating him revealed that there was hardly any chance of survival and he fell into a permanent vegetative condition. As per medical reports submitted to the court, Harish suffered “100% disability” after being bedridden for the past 12 years.

His parents took care of him throughout with the help of the love of his life. She stood by his bedside, praying for a miracle to happen.

Parents Plea Moves Supreme Court To Allow Passive Euthanasia

Seeing no hope for their son, Harish Rana’s parents made a heartfelt plea to the Supreme Court by allowing passive euthanasia to end his son’s life with dignity. Doctors appointed by the Supreme Court to conduct medical boards on Harish confirmed the same when they stated that there was a negligible chance of Harish making it.

Harish Rana VS Union Of India: Supreme Court’s Orders

The apex court allowed Harish Rana’s life support system to be withdrawn and allowed passive euthanasia. It further directed the family to send him to AIIMS Delhi to be operated under strict guidelines. Passive euthanasia could be one of India’s biggest judicial orders relating to the topic.

Difference between Passive Euthanasia and Active Euthanasia

The major difference between passive euthanasia and active euthanasia is that the former involves withholding medical devices such as ventilators and feeding tubes that support the patient’s life. Withdrawing life support is considered passive euthanasia.

Active euthanasia however involves administering poison to end the patient’s life and is illegal in India.

In India, passive euthanasia has been legalized but requires approval from medical boards and close relatives of the patient.

Will Harish Rana Case Spark The Debate Again?

The recent verdict has sparked many debates over euthanasia nationwide. Several believe that the judgement will pave its way for the Government of India to set a precedent.

Harish Rana’s Parents’ Reaction To The Orders

With tears of joy flowing down their eyes, Harish Rana’s parents thanked the Supreme Court for hearing their case and allowing them to live their lives without their son’s burden.

