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Who is Hemant Nagindas Purushottam Das Modi, absconding murderer, who continued to make films with Amitabh Bachchan but now arrested after 12 years

Who is Hemant Nagindas Purushottam Das Modi, absconding murderer, who continued to make films with Amitabh Bachchan but now arrested after 12 years

While committing a crime isn't unusual, absconding after being convicted of murder and then starring in films with Bollywood stars is shocking. A similar case has emerged in Gujarat, where police have arrested a bail jumper convicted of murder after 12 years.

Who is Hemant Nagindas Purushottam Das Modi, absconding murderer, who continued to make films with Amitabh Bachchan but now arrested after 12 years (Pic: X)

A case has emerged in Gujarat where a man was convicted of murder but he managed to obtain parole from the High Court. After being released from prison on parole, he never returned. During this time, he continued to make films with renowned actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and South Indian superstar Mohanlal. Shockingly, despite his public life, not only the police but even millions of viewers could not recognize him. Based on a tip-off, the murderer was finally apprehended after 12 years.

According to reports, the Gujarat-based murderer, who remained on the run for nearly 12 years, has been identified as Hemant Nagindas Purushottam Das Modi. Surprisingly, during this time, he remained active in the film industry under a fake identity, working with several major stars in films, web series, and plays. The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested him on Thursday. Hemant was known in the film industry as “Spandan Modi.” According to police, Hemant was convicted in a murder case in 2008. He, along with his brother Sachin Modi and five other accused, were sentenced to life imprisonment by the court for the murder of Narendra alias Nano Yashwant Kamble on June 15, 2005. Following his conviction, Hemant Modi was first sent to Sabarmati Central Jail and later to Mehsana Jail, where he was identified as prisoner number 31146.

Absconding after being granted parole

According to the Indian Express report, after nearly six years in prison, Hemant was granted 30 days’ parole by the Gujarat High Court on July 25, 2014. However, after being released on parole, he did not return to prison and absconded. According to the police, the other six men convicted with him completed their sentences and are now living normal lives, while Hemant remained at large. Investigating officer, Police Inspector PM Dhakhra, stated that after jumping parole, Hemant initially lived in hiding in Patan district for about a year. He then changed his name to “Twinkle Mukund Dave” and moved to Ahmedabad, where he worked in a private company and lived as a paying guest. It was during this time that he decided to enter the world of acting.

Worked with Amitabh Bachchan to Aamir Khan

According to the police, Hemant started in theater and within a few years moved to Mumbai. There, he played minor roles and gradually gained recognition in the film industry. Under the name “Spandan Modi,” he acted in several Hindi, Gujarati, and Malayalam films. According to the police, he worked with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in the film “Thugs of Hindostan.” He also appeared in “Jayeshbhai Jordaar,” starring Ranveer Singh and Boman Irani. He has also worked in Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s film “Metro… These Days.” He is also reported to have a role in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s film “L2: Empuraan.” The accused was also involved in the upcoming films “Lahore 1947” and “Tu Hai Meri Kiran.” Police say he acted in approximately 20 Gujarati films, several TV serials, the web series “Taskari,” and 17 Gujarati plays. These include popular plays like ‘Yugpurusha’ and ‘Gandhi versus Godse’.

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Breaking ties with family and wife

According to the police, Hemant Modi had almost completely distanced himself from family and friends to hide his true identity. He had divorced his wife and stayed away from social media. His digital presence was almost nonexistent, making it extremely difficult for the police to trace him. Inspector Dhakhra explained that Hemant Modi returned to Ahmedabad in 2025. During this time, someone recognized him and informed the police. He was subsequently detained. Police matched his appearance and physical features with those recorded in jail records, which matched them perfectly. During interrogation, he confessed his true identity. The police are now investigating who he helped during his escape and how he established his identity in the film industry.

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