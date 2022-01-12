New Delhi: While hearing the matter earlier in the day, the Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra as head of the committee to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab last week.Also Read - Return Money by Jan 17 or Face Jail: Supreme Court to Supertech Directors

The development came while the top court bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and other Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli heard the matter and said the panel will inquire into causes of the security breach, persons responsible for the breach, and also measures to be taken in future to prevent security breach of the Prime Minister and other constitutional functionaries. Also Read - Hate Speech Row: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Uttarakhand Government, Seeks Reply Within 10 Days

Apart from Indu Malhotra, the other members of the panel Director General of Police, Chandigarh; Inspector General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) or his nominee not below the rank of IG; Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; and Additional DGP, Security, Punjab. Also Read - PM Modi's Security Breach in Punjab: SC Appoints Ex-Judge Indu Malhotra to Head Probe Committee

The Supreme Court stressed that questions cannot be left open for one-sided inquiries. Both the state government and the Central government had formed their committees to inquire into the matter. The top court had asked both the Centre and Punjab government to not move ahead with their respective inquiries into the matter.

Earlier during the hearing, the bench had said: “We are taking the PM’s security breach very seriously.” It added that it will ask the committee to submit its report to it within a short span.

The top court order came on a petition by NGO Lawyer’s Voice, which was represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh. The petitioner had emphasised on the importance of protection to the PM of the country and cited previous top court ruling that looked at the SPG Act.

Who is Indu Malhotra? It must be noted that Indu Malhotra was the first woman judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court Bench directly from the Bar Association. She was among the ranks of six other women who have been appointed as SC judges in India since Independence. Notably, Indu has served as judge in the Supreme Court for close to three years from April 2018 to March 2021.