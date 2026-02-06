Who is Inspector Vikram Singh who has filed case against web series 'Ghooskhor Pandat', he is stationed in...

Home

A case has been filed against the web series ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. It was filed not by an individual but by Inspector Vikram Singh posted at the station. Taking cognizance of the growing anger and derogatory language in society, Inspector Vikram Singh himself became the plaintiff and filed an FIR. After this, he became a topic of discussion. In fact, during the promotion of this web series, a controversy seems to be brewing over the language and title. The issue has become quite heated on social media. The police have considered it a threat to social harmony. Now, due to the case filed, the controversy over this series seems to be deepening.

Who is Vikram Singh?

Inspector Vikram Singh is posted at the Hazratganj police station. Previously, he was posted at the Krishnanagar police station. Vikram Singh, approximately 46 years old, has been widely known for his excellent policing and compassion for the people. He was transferred to Lucknow district on October 10, 2022. He came here from Mainpuri. In Mainpuri, he was the inspector in charge of the cyber cell. He has served in the Varanasi and Jhansi crime branches. Before that, he was posted as the SHO of Ayodhya. He has worked in six districts so far.

Inspector Vikram Singh is a 2001 batch sub-inspector. His family consists of his mother, wife, and two sons. He received his training in Moradabad. Since then, he has been well-known for his social work, not only in combating the criminal world.

Inspector Vikram Singh’s unique style

Inspector Vikram Singh’s unique style was evident during his posting in Krishnanagar. In July 2023, an 80-year-old woman died in a hospital in the Krishnanagar police station area. Her only son then left the hospital for Jalandhar. Vikram Singh then decided to perform her last rites. The police station team assisted. The inspector was seen shouldering the woman’s bier.

To alleviate children’s fear of the police, Inspector Vikram Singh took a special initiative at the Hazratganj police station. He invited young children to the Hazratganj police station, seating them in the inspector’s chair, and distributed sweets and toffees among them. In September 2024, his work was widely praised.

DGP has been honoured

In December 2025, DGP Rajiv Krishna honored Inspector Vikram Singh for his outstanding work. Inspector Singh, who commanded the high-security Hazarganj zone, was honored with a commendation certificate for his work in the area. He has now become a plaintiff in a case filed against the director and team of the web series for allegedly violating social norms and hurting caste sentiments in the name of entertainment.

Case registered under these sections

Lucknow Police have filed a case against the director and team of “Ghooskhor Pandat” under various sections. The FIR was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 196 for promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of caste and religion, Section 299 for intentionally outraging the religious or caste sentiments of any class, and Sections 352 and 353 for committing an offensive act with intent to provoke breach of public peace. They also allege Section 66 of the Information Technology Act for misusing digital platforms and disseminating objectionable content.

According to the complaint filed by Inspector Vikram Singh, the film’s title is intended to insult a specific community. This not only incites caste hatred but also tarnishes the image of a large section of society. In the name of freedom of expression, it is wrong to circulate content that offends someone’s faith or social identity.

