New Delhi: Patna (Central) Superintendent Vinay Tiwari has been entrusted with the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case that Bihar police is probing after the deceased Bollywood actor's father filed an FIR, naming Sushant's friend Rhea Chakraborty.

Sending Vinay Tiwari, a young IPS officer, to Mumbai is a strong message on part of the Bihar Police that they are treating the case with utmost importance and sincerity, amid reports of non-cooperation between the two state police teams came to the surface.

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are pinning their hopes on this 2015 batch IPS officer, who will be reaching Mumbai on Sunday. UP-born Tiwari has an impressive academic career as before civil services, he completed his civil engineering course from IIT-BHU and worked as an assistant manager in JSPL in the final year of his engineering course.

In 2019, Tiwari became the SP of Patna Central. Recently, he came to news for his penchant in writing and reciting after he released his poem recitation on Coronavirus. Reports said he is also writing a book titled Mathematics and Principal of Life.