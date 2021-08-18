New Delhi: Justice BV Nagarathna is all set to become India’s first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027. At present, Justice B. Venkataramiah Nagarathna is serving as a judge in the Karnataka High Court. Justice Nagarathna is among the three women judges who were chosen by the Supreme Court collegium.Also Read - Tokyo Refuses to Allot Additional Slot For Paralympian Shooter, Supreme Court Informed

Born in 1962, Justice Nagarathna started as a lawyer in Bengaluru in the year 1987. She practiced in Bengaluru in constitutional law,commercial law,including insurance law,service law,administrative and public law, law pertaining to land and rent laws,family law,conveyancing & drafting of contracts and agreements, arbitration, and conciliation. In February 2008, Justice Nagarathna was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, and later in 2010, she became a permanent judge in the Karnataka HC.

Justice Nagarathna's father, ES Venkataramiah, was the CJI for almost six months in 1989. If cleared by the Union government, justice Nagarathna will be the CJI for little over a month in 2027.