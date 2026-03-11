Home

Who is Justice J. B. Pardiwala, the Supreme Court judge who delivered euthanasia verdict in the case of 32-year-old Harish Rana?

Here’s a closer look at who Justice J. B. Pardiwala is and his journey in the Indian judiciary.

Justice Pardiwala

Who is Justice JB Pardiwala? In an emotional moment that took place in the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday, Justice J B Pardiwala briefly delivered a significant judgment which permitted passive euthanasia to 32-year-old Harish Rana. For those unversed, Harish Rana is 32-year-old from Punjab who has been in a persistent vegetative state for the past 13 years after he met an accident.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice K V Viswanathan, granted permission to Rana’s parents to withdraw life-sustaining medical support to the 32-year-old. The judges observed that the crucial issue in such cases is not whether death benefits the patient, but whether continuing life-sustaining treatment genuinely serves the patient’s interests. With this context, it is important to understand more about Justice Pardiwala.

What Supreme Court said on Passive euthanasia?

“He experiences sleep–wake cycles but exhibits no meaningful interaction and has been dependent on others for all activities of self-care. Harish has been on CAN administered through a PEG tube, and his condition has shown no improvement,” the Bench noted on his condition.

“In line with our considered view, it would be permissible for the medical board to exercise its clinical judgment regarding the withdrawal of treatment in accordance with the guidelines laid down in Common Cause v. Union of India,” the judgment said.

Who is Justice J.B. Pardiwala?

Born in a family of lawyers of Mumbai, Justice J.B. Pardiwala graduated from J.P. Arts College, Valsad in the year 1985. With respect to his educational qualifications, Pardiwala obtained Law Degree from K.M. Law College, Valsad in the year 1988 and Sanad on 18th November, 1988.

Justice J.B. Pardiwala hails from native town known as Valsad in South Gujarat where his Great Grandfather Shri Navrojji Bhikhaji Pardiwala started practice in the year 1894 at Valsad. His father Shri Burjor CawasjiPardiwala joined Bar at Valsad in 1955 and also remained as the Speaker of 7th Gujarat Legislative Assembly for period commencing from December, 1989 to March, 1990.

Legal journey of Supreme Court Justice J.B. Pardiwala

Justice J.B. Pardiwala started his legal practice at Valsad from January, 1989 and later shifted to Gujarat High Court, Ahmedabad in September, 1990. Moreover, now Supreme Court Justice J.B. Pardiwala remained Member of the Bar Council of Gujarat from 1994 to 2000.

What is Passive euthanasia given to Harish Rana?

Passive euthanasia is the intentional act of letting a patient die by withholding or withdrawing life support or the treatment necessary to keep him alive. Harish Rana has been given passive euthanasia in the recent case.

