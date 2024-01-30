Home

Who Is Kalpana Soren, Hemant Soren’s Wife Likely To Become Jharkhand CM

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claims that in case Hemant Soren is arrested by ED, his wife Kalpana Soren may become the next Jharkhand CM. Who is Kalpana Soren, know all about her..

Kalpana Soren

New Delhi: After the turmoil in Bihar Politics with Nitish Kumar’s resignation and him rejoining NDA, there has been a crisis in Jharkhand too. Hours after officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with a money laundering case, the political leader ‘disappeared’. Even though Soren has now ‘appeared’, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that in case Hemant Soren is arrested by ED in the money laundering case, his wife, Kalpana Soren will become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in his place. Read further to know who is Kalpana Soren, who is likely to become the CM amid the Jharkhand Political Crisis…

