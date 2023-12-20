Home

Who Is Kalyan Banerjee, TMC MP Who Did Vice President Jadgeep Dhankar’s Mimicry

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has been in the news for mimicking Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar in the Parliament premises during the Opposition's protests. Know all about Kalyan Banerjee.

TMC MC Kalyan Banerjee

New Delhi: The Winter Parliament Session 2023 has been a rather controversial one, with a Parliament Security Breach on December 13, followed by the suspension of more than 140 MPs from the Opposition who demanded a discussion regarding the security breach. Amid all this, there has been a new row, The Mimicry Row, which has sparked from Kalyan Banerjee, an MP belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC). The TMC MP, while protesting, was seen doing Vice President Jadgeep Dhankar’s mimicry with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recording it on his phone in the Parliament Complex. Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine. Who is Kalyan Banerjee, What is the Mimicry Row and what have been the latest updates in this controversy, read to know everything..

Who Is Kalyan Banerjee?

As mentioned earlier, Kalyan Banerjee is a Member of Parliament and belongs to Trinamool Congress (TMC). He had won the 2019 Indian General Elections from Serampore, a Lok Sabha Constituency and has also visited UK and USA in October, 2009 as a member of a parliamentary team. A well-known advocate, Kalyan Banerjee has a degree in B.Com and LLB and has been practising in Calcutta High Court since 1981; has has also been frequently taking up multiple cases for Trinamool Congress.

Police Complaint Filed Against Kalyan Banerjee

An advocate has filed a complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee for his mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the premises of the Parliament complex. “A complaint was given by advocate Abhishek Gautam at Defence Colony Police station on Tuesday evening. We have forwarded it to the New Delhi district police,” a police officer said. Gautam in his complaint said the video was made with an “intention to insult and defame the Vice-President of India, his caste as well as his background of farmer and as a lawyer”. He demanded that an FIR be registered under the appropriate sections of IPC and the IT Act against the TMC MP and others seen in the video.

PM Modi Dialled Jadgeep Dhankar Amid Mimicry Row

A day after a video from Parliament complex showing Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee ostensibly mimicking the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Vice President, PM Modi dialled Jagdeep Dhankhar, expressing great pain at the “abject theatrics” of some of the MPs. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, “Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday.” “He told me that he has been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but the fact that it could happen to a Constitutional office like the Vice President and that too in Parliament was unfortunate,” Dhankhar was quoted as saying on X.

Dhakhar said he told the PM Modi that the antics of a few won’t prevent him from performing his duty and upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution. “I told him- Mr. Prime Minister, the antics of a few won’t prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path,” Dhankhar said.

President Droupadi Murmu too condemned the incident and said that elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. “I was dismayed to see the manner in which our respected Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy. That has been the Parliamentary tradition we are proud of, and the people of India expect them to uphold it.”

What Is The Mimicry Row?

A political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition’s protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs’ suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of the performance by Banerjee who appeared to mimic the way Dhankhar walked by leaning forward and made reference to having a spine.

Dhankhar had given vent to his anguish in Rajya Sabha, saying he was personally hurt as his farmer and Jat backgrounds were targeted. “Imagine what must be going through my heart when your senior leader videographs a Member of Parliament mocking the institution of the chairman,” he said in Rajya Sabha.

“…You used Twitter, the official handle of the spokesperson, to demean me, insult me, insult my background as a farmer, insult my position as a Jat, insult my position as chairman,” Dhankhar had said addressing Congress member P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha.

