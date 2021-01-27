New Delhi: Deep Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana – these are the two names that cropped up for playing a major role in instigating the violent clashes in the national capital on Republic Day. Gangster-turned-activist Sidhana, who has more than a dozen cases registered against him in Punjab, was accused of mobilising the crowd during the tractor parade. Also Read - Deep Sidhu, Missing Since Jan 26, Named in Tractor Rally Violence Case by Delhi Police

Lakhbir Singh, alias Lakha Sidhana, is resident of Bathinda in Punjab, and a big name in crime, as well as politics, in the state. The criminal-turned-activist has been protesting with farmers since November against the contentious farm laws.

In the past, Sidhana has been accused in over a dozen cases including murder, attempt to murder and assault. He also has a case registered against him under the Gangster Act.

Before becoming a social activist, Sidhana was a part of the Punjab People’s Party (PPP) and had contested the state Assembly elections from Rampura.

Notably, his name came up in yesterday’s central Delhi violence after a viral video on social media platforms purported that the enraged tractor march, that protesting farmers unions have rejected as their own, was started by the duo.

However, Sidhana was heard urging people yesterday to ensure that no violence takes place during the rally. “If it turns violent, the movement will crumble,” he said.

The Delhi Police is scanning the mobile phone recordings and CCTV footage at the sites for their alleged role in turned the capital into a warzone.