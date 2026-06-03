Who is Lokesh Bajaj? The hotel owner from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar under scanner after deadly fire claims 21 lives

Lokesh Bajaj, a resident of Saket and the owner of the Flourish Stays B&B in Malviya Nagar, is currently on the run as authorities investigate the fatal fire and reported safety violations at his establishment.

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Malviya Nagar fire

New Delhi: The tragic fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives, has ignited a fierce investigation into the systemic negligence behind the catastrophe. Police are currently on a manhunt for hotel owner Lokesh Bajaj, who now faces serious charges of culpable homicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). With authorities launching targeted raids across the capital, the hunt for accountability is intensifying as officials work to track down those responsible for the fatal lapses. For those unversed, the Delhi fire tragedy claimed the lives of 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals from countries such as Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Bangladesh.

What does initial investigation in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar fire?

Beyond the search for Bajaj, investigators are unraveling a web of operational mismanagement involving three additional partners. Reports suggest this group manages a wider network of hospitality properties across Delhi, prompting authorities to widen the scope of their inquiry. The investigation is now scrutinizing the ownership structures and licensing compliance of these various establishments to determine if this pattern of negligence extends beyond a single building.

Also read: Delhi’s Malviya Nagar fire LIVE: 21 dead as massive blaze engulfs restaurant, PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

At the heart of the probe is a disturbing disregard for safety and regulation. While the property was officially registered as a modest “Bed and Breakfast” establishment authorized for only six rooms, preliminary findings suggest it was operating nearly 25 rooms a massive breach of capacity. Combined with questionable restaurant operations and potential fire code violations, these revelations paint a damning picture of an establishment that prioritized profit over the basic safety of its guests.

Also read: Delhi’s Malviya Nagar fire: 17 foreigners among 21 dead, 8 on ventilator

Authorities are examining whether the restaurant was functioning beyond the scope permitted under its licence and whether the property’s actual activities matched the permissions granted by regulatory agencies. Another major angle of investigation relates to fire safety and emergency preparedness. It is reported that the building had only one common entry and exit point.

Authorities said that 47 people were rescued from the building, with 26 currently undergoing treatment. Evacuation efforts might have been severely hampered due to this while flames spread through the structure, officials added. Officials are also checking whether inadequate escape routes, overcrowding, and other safety issues contributed to the high death toll.

(With inputs from agencies)