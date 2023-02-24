Home

Who Is Lovepreet Toofan? The Man At The Centre Of Punjab Crisis

Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh released from Amritsar Jail

Amritsar: Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was released from Amritsar Jail on Friday following the order of the Ajnala court. The state of Punjab is witnessing an acute crisis as the supporters of Amritpal Singh, armed with swords, guns and lathis laid siege to a police station in Punjab on Thursday. The protests turned violent as they clashed with the cops, broke barricades and stormed the police station to demand scrapping of kidnapping charges against Singh’s aide. Several cops were injured and a police vehicle was damaged in the clash.

The Punjab government, eventually, gave in to the demands of Amritpal Singh and agreed to release Toofan Singh on the basis of evidence submitted by the alleged Khalistan sympathiser.

Who Is Lovepreet Toofan?

Lovepreet Singh hails from Gurdaspur district of Punjab and was arrested by Ajnala police on the complaint of Varinder Singh in connection with the abduction and thrashing of a person. The case was registered against Amritpal Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Rowke, Gurpreet Singh and 20 other unidentified persons under various sections of the IPC.

Toofan was charged with kidnapping but his family maintains that he is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the case. However, Lovepreet admitted that he was doing volunteer work with a group led by Amritpal.

It must be noted here that Amritpal Singh had announced on February 22, 2023, that he and his supporters would protest outside Ajnala police station and it would be converted into a fort.

