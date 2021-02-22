New Delhi: Mohan Sanjibhai Delkar, was a seven-term Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli in Maharashtra and was found dead at a sea-facing hotel in south Mumbai’s Marine Drive area on Monday. The body of Delkar, has been sent for postmortem and investigation is currently underway. According to a police official, a suicide note in Gujarati was also found along with the body and an accidental death report is being registered based on preliminary information. Delkar is survived by wife, a son and a daughter. Also Read - Mumbai Metropolitan Region: Auto, Taxi Fares Hiked, Be Ready to Shell Out More Money

Delkar, 58, who was an Independent MP and leader of the Bharatiya Navshakti Party was in May 2019 elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, for his seventh term in the House. He was also a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs of the Lower House.

An advocate for tribal rights, Delkar began his career as a trade union leader in Silvassa. He was first elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency in 1989 as a Congress nominee. Later, he won six consecutive elections from the constituency during 1989-2009, failing to retain the seat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2009 and 2014. However, he successfully contested the 17th Lok Sabha as an Independent candidate.

Delkar won the 1989, 1991 and 1996 elections as a Congress candidate and the 1998 election as a BJP candidate. He rejoined the Congress and unsuccessfully contested in 2009 and 2014.