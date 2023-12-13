Who Is Mohit Pandey? Tirupati Vedic Scholar Chosen As Ayodhya Ram Temple Priest

Mohit has spent the last seven years studying the religion and customs of the Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth.

Ayodhya: Mohit Pandey, currently pursuing his MA (Acharya) course in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams-run (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) in Tirupati, has been chosen as one of 50 priests for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. A native of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Pandey was selected after an exhaustive process that involved interviews with around 3,000 candidates from across India. He is currently undergoing a six-month training period before his appointment.

“It’s a matter of great pride for us that our student has been chosen as a priest at the Ayodhya Ram temple. We trained him here for 10 long years,” Mahant Narayan Giri was quoted as saying by a report in TOI. Mahant Narayan Giri is head priest of the Dudheshwar Nath temple and chief patron of the Dudheshwar Ved Vidyalaya.

Who is Mohit Pandey

After completing his Class X at the Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth in Ghaziabad, Pandey enrolled on a BA (Sastri) course at SVVU in the academic year 2020-21. Mohit Pandey attended Venkateswara Vedic University. After earning his Acharya degree, Mohit Pandey is getting ready for his PhD. Mohit has spent the last seven years studying the religion and customs of the Dudheshwar Ved Vidyapeeth. For the past 23 years, students have been receiving Vedic instruction in this location.

Pandey’s journey from Ghaziabad to Tirupati and now to Ayodhya stands as a testament to his dedication and rigorous training. His selection also underscores the pivotal role played by educational institutions like SVVU in producing qualified individuals for service in spiritual capacities.

Ram Mandir construction

The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to be completed by December-end followed by a consecration ceremony, or the ‘pran prathishtha’, on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. There were over 3,000 applicants for the 20 priest positions at the Ram Mandir. After being shortlisted, 200 priests are undergoing rigorous training for six months and undertake an exam before being finally selected.

The 20 priests who will be chosen must fulfill specific responsibilities and clauses. Over 6,000 invitation cards for the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla have been sent to invitees from across the nation.

