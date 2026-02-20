Who is Namgya C Khampa? The Indian envoy leading New Delhi’s observer role at Trump’s board of peace talks

Home

India joined the first meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace on Gaza as an observer, represented by senior diplomat Namgya C Khampa, highlighting New Delhi’s cautious yet strategic global engagement.

India sent its delegation led by seasoned diplomat Namgya C. Khampa as an “observer” to attend the first meeting of Donald Trump’s Board of Peace on Gaza at Washington DC on February 19. Established representatives and countries met on February 19 at Trump’s resort in Washington DC to pledge aid and to discuss long-term reconstruction and peace in the Gaza Strip.

This comes as India has shown its interests in maintaining its seat at the table when it comes to international diplomacy on pressing issues of peace and security.

Who is Namgya C Khampa: India’s Envoy to US

Namgya C Khampa is a 2000 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. She is currently working as Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington DC since January 2026. Essentially, she is holding the post of the head of mission at the embassy in Washington DC. Since she is India’s top diplomat in America and there is no ambassador currently in office.

Namgya Khampa has previously served at several posts including:

High Commissioner of India to Kenya

She also served as Ambassador of India to Somalia concurrently

She was part of India’s Foreign Service at the Deputy Chief of Mission in Kathmandu, Nepal.

She has served at India’s missions in Beijing twice.

She has previously served at the United Nations Permanent Mission in New York and served at India’s mission to the UN on the Advisory Board on Budget Questions (UNABQ) and UN Board of Development to Peace (UNDPP).

India Sends Envoy as Observer to Gaza Meeting

India notably did not join Trump’s Board of Peace, launched at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 22. However, by choosing to send a delegation as an observer to the first meeting on Gaza, India has shown its interests in participating in global peace and security talks and discussions.

The Board of Peace has received mixed reactions from several countries. While some support the newly launched initiative as a positive step towards post-war reconstruction and redevelopment, others have expressed their concerns that it may attempt to replace long-standing multilateral institutions like the United Nations.

As international political faultlines shift and new alliances are formed, India will have to continue walking the tightrope of principled pragmatism on the global stage and diplomats like Namgya C. Khampa will lead the charge.

