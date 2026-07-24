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  • Who is Naresh Pal Gangwar? IAS officer replaces Vineet Joshi as new Higher Education Secretary amid CJP protest

Who is Naresh Pal Gangwar? IAS officer replaces Vineet Joshi as new Higher Education Secretary amid CJP protest

As protests against the NEET paper "leak" continues, the Centre on Thursday shifted Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and appointed new officials to top positio

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: July 24, 2026, 9:41 AM IST
Who is Naresh Pal Gangwar? IAS officer replaces Vineet Joshi as new Higher Education Secretary amid CJP protest
Who is Naresh Pal Gangwar? IAS officer replaces Vineet Joshi as new Higher Education Secretary amid CJP protest

As protests against the NEET paper “leak” continues, the Centre on Thursday shifted Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and appointed new officials to top positions in both the school education and higher education departments.

Joshi was also holding the charge of school education secretary after Sanjay Kumar retired from the post on June 30. He was also the acting chairperson of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has appointed IAS officer Naresh Pal Gangwar as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, an official government notification said late Thursday night. The demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan still continues.Vineet Joshi has been transferred to Secretary in the Department of Panchayati Raj.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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