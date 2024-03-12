Who is Nayab Singh Saini? Haryana’s New CM Who Replaced Manohar Lal Khattar For The Top Post

Chandigarh: In a significant political shuffle by the BJP government in Haryana, the reigns of Haryana Chief Minister were passed from Manohar Lal Khattar to Nayab Singh Saini today. The political move coincides with the BJP’s strategic decision to part ways with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), setting the stage for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Here’s all you need to know about the new CM of Haryana.

Who Is Nayab Singh Saini?

The involvement of Nayab Singh Saini in multiple facets of the saffron party is quite extensive, including the farmers’ assembly known as Kisan Morcha, where he served in the capacity of state general secretary. In 2012, his role underwent a notable shift as he was appointed district president, a position that entrusted him with supervising the party’s endeavors in Ambala.

Politicial Career Of Nayab Singh Saini

In the last Lok Sabha election, Nayab Singh Saini was fielded from the Kurukshetra constituency, where he defeated Nirmal Singh of the Congress party by a huge margin of nearly 4 lakh votes. Before he was selected in 2014 to serve as the Legislative Assembly Member for Narayangarh, he had worked in several roles within the party too. Notably, just two years after his successful election, he became a minister in the state government and now he has become the Chief Minister of the state.

Nayab Singh Saini started his political voyage around three decades ago with a dedication to building up the BJP in Haryana. As the years passed, he ascended in the party’s hierarchy, first taking on the mantle of district general secretary for the BJP’s younger cadre in Ambala in 2002 and then stepping up as the district president in 2005.

Personal Background Of Nayab Singh Saini

The Chief Minister hails from a humble village named Mizapur Majra, which is located in Ambala. He was born on January 25, 1970. This scholar went on to achieve a Bachelor of Arts degree, attending BR Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur and later earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from Ch. Charan Singh University in Meerut.

